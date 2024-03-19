How Much Are Tickets For Lollapalooza 2024?

Now that Lollapalooza has announced is 2024 lineup, fans might be wondering how much tickets for the festival will be.

The tickets, which will go on sale on Thursday, March 21 at noon, start at $385 for general admission. $715 will get you GA+, which includes access to two lounges with private bathrooms. VIP tickets start at $1565 and include golf cart transportation and exclusive viewing areas at the stages. A Platinum pass comes with complimentary food and drink and other perks for $4500. A password-protected presale for tickets is on March 21 from 10 am CT to noon; you can sign up for access by joining Lollapalooza’s email list or signing up for text updates.

Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on August 1 through 4 with headlining performances by SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future & Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex. Uproxx cover stars Tate McRae and Conan Gray, d4vd, Labrinth, Faye Webster, Killer Mike, Reneé Rapp, and more will also perform. See below for a full list of Lollapalooza performers. You can purchase tickets and fiind more information on the festival’s website.