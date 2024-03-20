How much are tickets for Rolling Loud California 2025?

Rolling Loud California 2024 proved to be the festival’s biggest iteration yet. With performances by Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Future, Metro Boomin, and several other big names in music, fans are still abuzz. And thankfully, they won’t have to wait too long for the next Rolling Loud California festival.

Today (March 19), Rolling Loud announced Rolling Loud California 2025, which is set to take place on March 14 through 16 of next year. The festival will once again, return to Hollywood Park by SoFi Stadium, and as tradition continues, will likely boast a star-studded line-up. So fans are going to want to get their hands on tickets soon.