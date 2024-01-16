How Much Are Tickets For Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ 2024 Tour?

Following a successful run in 2023, Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour will return with a vengeance this spring. Today (January 16), the “All For You” singer unveiled the massive 43-date schedule featuring special guest Nelly.

Jackson’s Together Again Tour celebrates many milestones, including the entertainer’s half-century-long career. During the live shows, Jackson will honor the anniversaries of many of her greatest albums (25th of The Velvet Rope, 30th of Janet, and the 35th for Rhythm Nation). With so many iconic records to perform, fans are desperate to get their hands on tickets for the tour.

So, with the Together Again Tour set to launch in March, potential patrons wonder just how much a pair of tickets will set them back.