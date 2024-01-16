How Much Are Tickets For Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ 2024 Tour?

Following a successful run in 2023, Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour will return with a vengeance this spring. Today (January 16), the “All For You” singer unveiled the massive 43-date schedule featuring special guest Nelly.
Jackson’s Together Again Tour celebrates many milestones, including the entertainer’s half-century-long career. During the live shows, Jackson will honor the anniversaries of many of her greatest albums (25th of The Velvet Rope, 30th of Janet, and the 35th for Rhythm Nation). With so many iconic records to perform, fans are desperate to get their hands on tickets for the tour.
So, with the Together Again Tour set to launch in March, potential patrons wonder just how much a pair of tickets will set them back.
How Much Are Tickets For Janet Jackson’s 2024 ‘Together Again Tour?’
The official price for the 2024 Together Again Tour list won’t be revealed until the presale on Wednesday, January 17. However, it is safe to assume that tickets could mirror last year’s run. Pulling from Jackson’s concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas, tickets could range from $39.95 to $499.95. On the past event’s landing page, the cost of tickets (not including VIP packages) is broken into three sections.
At the 16,500-capacity venue, the lowest price point was for the lawn area, which started at $39.95. The next price point range for the middle section was listed between $59.95 and $299.95. The pavilion’s final section (pit), nearest the stage, ran ticket holders between $299.95 and $499.95. Again, these prices haven’t been confirmed but are a starting point.
Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour 2024 presale will begin on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will follow on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.