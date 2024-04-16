For those hoping to secure tickets to catch them along the way, here’s what to know.

Future and Metro Boomin unveiled their new We Trust You Tour, just a few days after releasing the second of their two collaborative albums . This July, the two rappers will kick off their North American run in Kansas City, before heading to Boston, Philly, and more major city stops.

How To Buy Tickets For Future And Metro Boomin’s We Trust You Tour

Tomorrow, April 17, a pre-sale for Future and Metro Boomin’s tour will open for all Cash App cardholders. This will open at 10 a.m. local time and run until Thursday, February 18 at 10 p.m. local. Those interested can enter the first nine digits of their card to participate and must pay using it also. Additionally, those who use their Cash App card to buy tour merch will receive a 20-percent discount.

Tickets will then be made available to the general public on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. local, with both general passes and VIP package options to purchase.

Continue scrolling to view a complete list of Future and Metro Boomin’s tour dates. Additional information can be found here.

Future And Metro Boomin’s 2024 Tour Dates: We Trust You Tour

07/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

07/31 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/17 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

08/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/25 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

09/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/04 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena