Future and Metro Boomin unveiled their new We Trust You Tour, just a few days after releasing the second of their two collaborative albums. This July, the two rappers will kick off their North American run in Kansas City, before heading to Boston, Philly, and more major city stops.
For those hoping to secure tickets to catch them along the way, here’s what to know.
How To Buy Tickets For Future And Metro Boomin’s We Trust You Tour
Tomorrow, April 17, a pre-sale for Future and Metro Boomin’s tour will open for all Cash App cardholders. This will open at 10 a.m. local time and run until Thursday, February 18 at 10 p.m. local. Those interested can enter the first nine digits of their card to participate and must pay using it also. Additionally, those who use their Cash App card to buy tour merch will receive a 20-percent discount.
Tickets will then be made available to the general public on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. local, with both general passes and VIP package options to purchase.
Continue scrolling to view a complete list of Future and Metro Boomin’s tour dates. Additional information can be found here.
Future And Metro Boomin’s 2024 Tour Dates: We Trust You Tour
07/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
07/31 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/17 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
08/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/25 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/04 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena