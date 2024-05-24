UK streetwear brand BoohooMAN is launching a new collection with rapper Gunna. Hitting shelves this summer, the collection, called P By Gunna, will offer wide variety of clothing, featuring 92 pieces, in sizes ranging from a variety of sizes XS-3XL.
Gunna — who is known for his next-level outfits — designed every piece in the capsule himself. P By Gunna offers a variety of cropped graphic tees, boxy fit jackets, jerseys, knitwear, tracksuits, and oversized denim, all inspired by proportion play silhouettes with a mix of washed vintage athleisure fits, and 70’s shaped silhouettes.
“Creating ‘P STAR’ was about crafting something that felt authentic, original, and one of wun,” said Gunna in a statement. “As an artist, designer, and overall creative any opportunity for me to showcase my talent on a platform I’m passionate about, is why I’m grateful.”
As Gunna is having a big comeback this year, following his release from prison and his hot new album, One Of Wun, fans are definitely going to want to get their hands on Gunna’s new fashions this summer.
How to buy Gunna’s ‘P By Gunna’ BoohooMAN collection
P By Gunna launches on June 5. Price points for the pieces range from $10 – $150.
The collection will launch globally through boohooMAN’s official website, where fans across the world can purchase items from the collection. Portions of the sales will benefit Gunna’s Great Giveaway, during which, he gifts hundreds of Atlanta families money for the holiday season.
“Gunna’s partnership with boohooMAN marks a pivotal moment for both the brand and our consumers,” said Samir Kamani, CEO of boohooMAN in a statement. “His creative vision and style is evident in every piece of the P by Gunna collection, offering a fresh take on streetwear aesthetics. Gunna’s influence extends far beyond the music industry, making him the perfect collaborator for boohooMAN’s foray into premium sub-brands”
You can see a preview of the P By Gunna collection above.