How to buy Gunna’s ‘P By Gunna’ BoohooMAN collection

UK streetwear brand BoohooMAN is launching a new collection with rapper Gunna. Hitting shelves this summer, the collection, called P By Gunna, will offer wide variety of clothing, featuring 92 pieces, in sizes ranging from a variety of sizes XS-3XL.

Gunna — who is known for his next-level outfits — designed every piece in the capsule himself. P By Gunna offers a variety of cropped graphic tees, boxy fit jackets, jerseys, knitwear, tracksuits, and oversized denim, all inspired by proportion play silhouettes with a mix of washed vintage athleisure fits, and 70’s shaped silhouettes.

“Creating ‘P STAR’ was about crafting something that felt authentic, original, and one of wun,” said Gunna in a statement. “As an artist, designer, and overall creative any opportunity for me to showcase my talent on a platform I’m passionate about, is why I’m grateful.”

As Gunna is having a big comeback this year, following his release from prison and his hot new album, One Of Wun, fans are definitely going to want to get their hands on Gunna’s new fashions this summer.