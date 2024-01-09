For those looking to attend and catch some great acts, here’s what to know about buying tickets.

Boston Calling announced their 2024 lineup , with a truly stacked range of performers. Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, and The Killers are among the headliners for this year.

How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Boston Calling Festival

Boston Calling is currently having those looking to go to the festival sign up for presale ticket access. By going to their website, a pop-up appears that allows you to enter a phone number to receive a passcode. There is also the option to sign up via email.

This Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. ET, the presale for Boston Calling will open, and fans can use their codes to purchase tickets from there.

A three-day general admission pass for this year starts at $360. The GA+ pass is $599 and includes lounge access with a private bar. One step up from there is the VIP pass, which starts at $1,099. Those who purchase will have VIP lounge access, air-conditioned restrooms, exclusive viewing areas, a concierge, and more.

Finally, the Platinum tier starts at $2,799. This year is a first, where those who purchase this pass will get front-of-stage access on the Green stage and a complimentary bar.

For more information on Boston Calling’s tickets, visit here.

