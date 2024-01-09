Boston Calling Festival has announced its 2024 lineup with headliners Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, The Killers, and more. Set to take place from May 24 to 26 at the Harvard Athletic Complex, the festival lineup also includes rising stars like d4vd, Reneé Rapp, and Ric Wilson, as well as the resurgent Megan Thee Stallion. Tickets go on presale Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. ET.
So, how much are tickets for the 2024 Boston Calling festival?
Although ticket prices haven’t been listed just yet, we can look at the 2023 festival’s prices to get an idea of how much they will be. Last year, a 3-day general admission pass was $299.99, a 3-day GA-plus pass was $499.99, a 3-day VIP was $949.99, and a platinum pass for all three days was $1,899.99. One-day passes were also available for $139.99 (1-Day GA), $239.99 (1-Day GA+), $379.99 (1-Day VIP), and $899.99 (1-Day Platinum).
Boston Calling 2024 is HERE 🎸 Sign up now for a presale passcode at https://t.co/VOvyxuTZyJ
Presale starts THURSDAY 1/11 at 10 am EST pic.twitter.com/OoO5RbA8k8
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) January 9, 2024
For more information, you can visit the official Boston Calling website.
Boston Calling 2024 Lineup
Friday, May 24: Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Renée Rapp, Young The Giant, Luke Hemmings, David Kushner, Cannons, Beach Weather, Ric Wilson, Madi Diaz, Maris, Divine Sweater, Kieran Rhodes, Kei, JVK, Justin Clancy, The Wolff Sisters
Saturday, May 25: Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Khruangbin, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Jessie Murph, d4vd, The Red Clay Strays, Tanner Usrey, Bad Rabbits, The Castellows, Motherfolk, Senseless Optimism, Toritori, Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Paper Lady, Cakeswag, Highwater Haulers
Sunday, May 26: The Killers, Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists, Lovejoy, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Royel Otis, The Heavy Heavy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Francis of Delirium, Stefan Thev, The Thing, Fleshwater, Zola Simone, Billy Dean Thomas, Tysk Tysk, Task
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.