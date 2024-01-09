Boston Calling Festival has announced its 2024 lineup with headliners Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, The Killers, and more. Set to take place from May 24 to 26 at the Harvard Athletic Complex, the festival lineup also includes rising stars like d4vd, Reneé Rapp, and Ric Wilson, as well as the resurgent Megan Thee Stallion. Tickets go on presale Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

So, how much are tickets for the 2024 Boston Calling festival?

Although ticket prices haven’t been listed just yet, we can look at the 2023 festival’s prices to get an idea of how much they will be. Last year, a 3-day general admission pass was $299.99, a 3-day GA-plus pass was $499.99, a 3-day VIP was $949.99, and a platinum pass for all three days was $1,899.99. One-day passes were also available for $139.99 (1-Day GA), $239.99 (1-Day GA+), $379.99 (1-Day VIP), and $899.99 (1-Day Platinum).

Boston Calling 2024 is HERE 🎸 Sign up now for a presale passcode at https://t.co/VOvyxuTZyJ Presale starts THURSDAY 1/11 at 10 am EST pic.twitter.com/OoO5RbA8k8 — Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) January 9, 2024

For more information, you can visit the official Boston Calling website.