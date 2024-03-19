How To Buy Tickets For Broccoli City Festival 2024

Earlier this week, Broccoli City announced its 2024 lineup featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PartyNextDoor, and Kaytranada. The festival will move to a new venue, Audi Field in Washington, DC, and take over two days, July 27 and 28. In addition to featuring some of the biggest names in music, like Lil Yachty, Victoria Monét, and Key Glock, the festival will also feature multiple “experiences” based on popular party promotions like Soulelection and Everyday People, as well as a country-fried HoeDown with “Buckle Bunny” singer Tanner Addell and TrapSoul Karaoke with Bryson Tiller.

Here’s how to buy tickets for what has quickly become one of 2024’s hottest festivals.

Chase Bank members can buy up to four passes right now via a pre-sale while supplies last starting at $225. For the rest, passes can be purchased starting on March 21 at 10am ET, with reserved seating passes and field access passes. Reserved seated passes will not have field access and start at $225, while field access doesn’t get reserved seating and starts at $235. Basically, if your feet tend to hurt at festivals (and you have no wish to invest in more comfortable footwear) or you don’t care about being close to the stage, you can save a few bucks on your tickets and spend them at concessions.

For a map and more information concerning tickets, you can visit bcfestival.com.

