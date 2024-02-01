Mad Cool is scheduled to run from July 10-13, 2024, in Villaverde, Madrid, Spain.

How Much Are Tickets For Mad Cool Fest 2024?

Tickets are still available here. According to the official website, there are several options:

4-Day Tickets, beginning at €210 ($227.75)

1-Day Tickets, beginning at €89 ($96.52)

VIP 4-Day Pass, beginning at €482 ($522.73)

VIP 1-Day Pass, beginning at €187 ($202.80)

What Is The Full Mad Cool Festival Lineup?

Dua Lipa will headline on Wednesday, July 10, and other featured artists on that day will be The Smashing Pumpkins, Janelle Monáe, Garbage, Sexyy Red, Rels B, Nothing But Thieves, Tom Odell, James Arthur, Kenya Grace, Soccer Mommy, and more.

On Thursday, July 11, Pearl Jam will headline. The day’s other featured artists are Motxila 21 and Greta Van Fleet. Fans attending on Friday, July 12, will be treated to Måneskin as the headliner, while Rema, Sum 41, Jessie Ware, Black Pumas, Tom Morello, The Breeders, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Alec Benjamin will also perform (as will many others).

The festival will wrap on Saturday, July 13, with the newly announced The Killers as headliners — joining Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, The Gaslight Anthem, Arlo Parks, and former Uproxx cover star Ashnikko.

Along with Benjamin, Måneskin, The Killers, Rema, and Sexyy Red, the newly announced artists are Tyla, Nia Archives, 2ManyDJs, Claudia León, Dead Posey, Depresión Sonora, Lord Huron, Bar Italia, Andres Campo, Picture Parlour, Sea Girls, Nadye, Comandante Twin, Julia Sabaté, Choses Sauvages, and Slix.

See the updated poster below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.