Lyrical Lemonade announced their 2024 Summer Smash lineup last night (April 25) and it’s a good one, featuring Travis Scott , Playboi Carti , Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Big Sean, JID, Denzel Curry, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli, and others. Tickets go on sale soon, so here’s how to get some if you’re interested.

How To Buy Tickets For Summer Smash 2024

Three-day general admission tickets go on sale today, April 26, at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT) through the Summer Smash website. Aside from GA tickets, VIP, Diamond VIP, and Parking passes will also be available.

Per a press release, “In a new partnership with DICE, the world’s largest independent ticketing company, The Summer Smash fans have access to full ticket costs upfront with no hidden fees and a seamless three click check out process with no waiting room. This collaboration also marks DICE’s entry into Chicago. To learn more, download the DICE mobile app today and search ‘The Summer Smash’ to view the event page before tickets get released or join the Waiting List when tickets sell out.”

CHICAGO! The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash (presented by SPKRBX) is back for year 6! 🏎️🏁🍋 pic.twitter.com/tfIjsd9Xj1 — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) April 26, 2024

The festival is set to take place from June 14 to 16 at Bridgeview, Illinois’ SeatGeek Stadium, which is a few miles outside of downtown Chicago, roughly 30 minutes away. The fest will feature three stages: As a press release notes, “one of them outdoors within a world-class sports stadium, while the other is custom-built and constructed on outdoor turf nearby including a smaller third performance stage placed underneath a massive open-air tent.”