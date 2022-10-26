Kendrick Lamar Rolling Loud
Here's How To Rewatch Kendrick Lamar's Livestreamed Paris Show

Kendrick Lamar took his Big Steppers Tour to Accor Arena in Paris last Saturday, but it wasn’t just a celebration of his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album from May. The show marked 10 years to the day since Lamar unleashed his groundbreaking major-label debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d City. To mark the occasion, The Big Steppers Tour was livestreamed from Paris on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Prime Video.

If you didn’t catch the spectacle live, a replay of Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour is available to stream on Prime Video.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing Good Kid, m.A.A.d City for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for,” Amazon Music’s Head of R&B and Hip-Hop Tim Hinshaw said in a statement provided to Variety. “It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be. Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

Check out some highlights of Kendrick in Paris below.

https://twitter.com/amazonmusic/status/1583930526682914816?s=20&t=TsiDkCFw0RdehWvX7sghqw

