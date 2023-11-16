How To Watch Baby Keem’s ‘The Melodic Blue’ Movie

In September 2021, Baby Keem released his major-label debut album, The Melodic Blue. A deluxe version followed in October 2022. And Keem still isn’t finished with The Melodic Blue, as an accompanying visual was announced today (November 16).

As per a press release, The Melodic Blue visual will be presented by Eerie Times, pgLang, and Amazon Music to stream globally on Amazon Prime Video on December 5. Information is sparse, other than the fact that it stars acclaimed actress Amandla Stenberg. “Keem’s internal battle leads us through fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue,” the press release teases.

Last Saturday, November 11, The Hillbillies — comprised of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar — headlined Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (newly labeled “The Best Festival In America” by Uproxx’s Aaron Williams and Philip Cosores). Before the set’s start, a trailer for Keem’s The Melodic Blue visual played.

Someone in attendance captured the trailer on video, later circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter).

NOVIDADE: Trailer do curta-metragem “The Melodic Blue” de @amazonmusic estreou no início do set principal de The Hillbillies (@kendricklamar & @babykeem) no @CampFlogGnaw. O lançamento está previsto para 5 de dezembro. pic.twitter.com/82j0Z4LxWO — 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗺 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BabyKeemBrasil) November 12, 2023

Along with Stenberg, the Savannah Setten-directed visual will co-star Baby Keem, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Francis Lovehall, and Séréna Sy. The press release confirms that it was co-executive produced by Keem, Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Free. Jamie Rabineau and Cornell Brown are also credited producers.

See the poster below.