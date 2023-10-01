ice spice
Ice Spice’s Red-Hot Twerking Onstage During Her Recent Concert Nearly Ended Up As A Freak Accident

Thanks to her Dunkin culinary collaboration, “Deli” rapper Ice Spice is all about sweet pumpkin treats. However, burnt buns were almost on the menu during her recent show. As Ice Spice prepares to hit the road with Doja Cat for The Scarlet Tour next month, she’s finishing up her prior bookings. Yesterday (September 30), while performing in Sydney, Australia, for the 2023 Listen Out Music festival, things unexpectedly heated up.

When Ice Spice began to get in position for her now signature twerk move, the onstage special effects nearly injured her. The pyrotechnics shot off dangerously close to Ice Spice’s backside in a sequence of blasts. Ice Spice seemed unphased the first two times that the pyro cannon went off. However, the final blast stopped her in the middle of the song “Princess Diana.” Fans captured the incident on video, to which you can see Ice Spice visually shaken up, then saying, “Hold up. Woah!”

Ice Spice reposted the clip to her Instagram page with the caption, “Swipe to see pyro take me the f*ck out.”

Knowing that she was safe once the video was shared, fans online began to chime in with jokes. View some of their response below.

