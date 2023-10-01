Thanks to her Dunkin culinary collaboration, “Deli” rapper Ice Spice is all about sweet pumpkin treats. However, burnt buns were almost on the menu during her recent show. As Ice Spice prepares to hit the road with Doja Cat for The Scarlet Tour next month, she’s finishing up her prior bookings. Yesterday (September 30), while performing in Sydney, Australia, for the 2023 Listen Out Music festival, things unexpectedly heated up.

When Ice Spice began to get in position for her now signature twerk move, the onstage special effects nearly injured her. The pyrotechnics shot off dangerously close to Ice Spice’s backside in a sequence of blasts. Ice Spice seemed unphased the first two times that the pyro cannon went off. However, the final blast stopped her in the middle of the song “Princess Diana.” Fans captured the incident on video, to which you can see Ice Spice visually shaken up, then saying, “Hold up. Woah!”

Ice Spice reposted the clip to her Instagram page with the caption, “Swipe to see pyro take me the f*ck out.”

Knowing that she was safe once the video was shared, fans online began to chime in with jokes. View some of their response below.

you was finna be water spice if you were closer hunni 🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/B4GAH7K0DE — ໊ (@featurespice) September 30, 2023

That shit almost lit her tf up lmaooo — Barbie Girl 💅🏾 (@itsalisparks) October 1, 2023

THE FIRE 😭😭😭 — ໊ (@SPICEPHORIC) September 30, 2023

Not them tryna burn your cheeks off… THE PEOPLES PRINCESSSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/oz37CFiYar — MattyMinaj ✍️ (@MattyyyMinaj) September 30, 2023

damn, they want fire roasted cake or something? 😭😭 you did well tho regardless 🖤 — d! ( ⸝⸝ʚ̴̶̷̆ ̯ʚ̴̶̷̆⸝⸝) (@ArianaThorne) October 1, 2023

Whoever in charge of the special effects need to chill on the fire.😂😂😂 — Sly Cooper In Real Life (@iamjshep3) September 30, 2023

I thought it was gone be a Michael Jackson Pepsi situation for a second 😩😩 lord forgive me — pretttyyganngg (@thatisherrr) October 1, 2023

