Given her rapid rise to fame, fans have been curious about the team behind her, helping her make the magic happen.

Ice Spice is having quite the year. Last summer, she laid the groundwork for superstardom with her viral hits, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Bikini Bottom.” This year, she’s earned a top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her PinkPantheress collaboration, “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” and has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj .

Who is Ice Spice signed to?

Back in April, there was slight speculation that Ice may have signed to Minaj’s label, Heavy On It, as Minaj shouted out her imprint at the beginning of their remix to “Princess Diana.” However, this was later confirmed to not be the case.

Ice is currently signed to Capitol Records and 10K Projects. And evidently, she got a deal that most artists dream of. In an interview with Billboard, it was revealed that Ice owns her publishing rights and her master recordings, and has full creative control over her sound.

“No one on the label side touches the music,” 10K co-president Zach Friedman said. “There is no traditional A&R with her. No one’s picking beats, no one’s saying, ‘Do this, do that.’ It’s all her. We’re on her schedule.”

This fall, Ice will join Doja Cat and Doechii on Doja’s Scarlet tour.