Actors Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., and Ryan Gosling (aka our forever Ken) were the breakout stars of the 2024 Oscars.

However, Ice Spice was the talk of the official after-party presented by Vanity Fair. The “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” rapper’s barely there black sheer lace dress left little to the imagination. Ice Spice’s garment was only rivaled by John Cena’s naked onstage cameo during the ceremony.

After photos from the party began circulating online, users weighed in on Ice Spice’s look. One user expressed disapproval, writing, “I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back.” The jab at the musician’s stylist, Timothy Luke Garcia, didn’t sit well with Ice Spice, so she fiercely clapped back, responding directly to the user.

“Let’s see u b*tches in custom Dolce,” she wrote.

lets see u bitches in custom dolce https://t.co/FM5CH0Szxm — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 11, 2024

This isn’t the first time users have taken issue with Ice Spice’s wardrobe choices. Back on Halloween 2023, her Betty Boop costume caused a stir. However, she isn’t apologizing for her sexy looks. She doubled down on her fiery response to the fan’s remarks on her Oscar look with a sprinkle of sarcasm. “Sorry for being a meanie,” she wrote. “I was only tryna hurt your feelings because you hurt mine :’P.”