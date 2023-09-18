In the discussion of modern hip-hop it-girls, there’s one name that must be included: Ice Spice. The 23-year-old baddie from the Bronx has made the most of her precipitous rise to stardom, turning her newfound notoriety into high-profile placements on film soundtracks and a themed drink from Dunkin’ Donuts.

But, of course, her main focus is on music, and while she’s already got a wealth of well-received singles like “Deli” and “Karma,” fans have been hankering for a full-length album from the “Princess Diana” of rap.

So, when is Ice Spice’s debut album coming out?

Unfortunately, we don’t have much information about that just yet. She’s only a couple of months removed from the deluxe re-release of her debut EP, Like…?, and hasn’t revealed a release date for an actual LP — although, in a March interview with Bazaar, Ice said she and her producer Riot “are cooking up right now,” but also that she isn’t “promising any dates.”

That makes it unlikely that we’ll see a full-length before the end of the year, as the recording process can take months alone — and that’s before mixing, recording music videos, planning any brand tie-ins, and giving a rollout enough lead time to build traction with fans. Ice Spice has more than enough material from Like…? and various brand deals, features, and social media to keep her momentum going until then, though, so there will likely be enough to keep fans occupied until then.