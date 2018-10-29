Iceland Airwaves Gets A Co-Sign From The Prime Minister For Their 20th Anniversary

10.29.18 1 hour ago

Iceland Airwaves

Iceland pretty often finds itself on lists of must-visit travel destinations, and there are plenty of reasons why that is the case. Here’s one: from November 7 to 10, Reykjavik will play host to the 20th edition of the Iceland Airwaves festival, and there’s plenty of reason to celebrate. The final lineup was unveiled for the anniversary edition of the fest not long ago, and it’s led by Blood Orange, The Voidz, Natalie Prass, Superorganism, Soccer Mommy, and Fever Ray.

Katrín Jakobsdóttir, who has served as Iceland’s Prime Minister since last November, seems excited for it, as she has partnered with Iceland Airwaves to share a 35-song playlist honoring the 20th anniversary of the fest. If you’re looking for a new mix to spice up your commute, this one should work just fine: It features choice cuts from the likes of The National, Björk, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Robyn, and plenty of others.

Jakobsdóttir holds the festival in high regard, and she said that it’s an important cultural event for Iceland: “Iceland Airwaves has for many years been a significant landmark in Iceland‘s cultural landscape and is a great platform for artists, not in the least up and coming artists. I have always loved the atmosphere in Reykjavík during the festival — it’s electric.”

Listen to Jakobsdóttir’s playlist above. We also recently the event’s Head Of Marketing Operations and the Booking & Program Manager to learn more about Iceland Airwaves and its history, so read that interview here.

