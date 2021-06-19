IDK Launches A Music Business Program At Harvard For Students Of Color

Despite a pandemic that forced much of the world to stay indoors, DMV native IDK had a pretty impressive year in 2020. The rapper shared his IDK & Friends 2 which saw contributions from Rico Nasty, ASAP Ferg and Pnb Rock. He also graced the world with a number of singles that showed off his improving skills. With that being said, it looks like 2021 will be just as strong for IDK. With plenty of music on the way, the rapper has also launched a new program aimed at aiding college students of color.

IDK will lead a new music business program in partnership with Harvard. According to the Associated Press, the 10-day No Label Academy program begins on August 21 and lasts through August 31. It aims to give students a preview of the music industry to help them understand the value of having a job in it.

The rapper spoke about the new program in a post to Instagram. “We belong in the places where few of us exist,” he wrote. “I’m making sure the world sees that. Applications for my music business course catered to Black Indigenous People of Color @ Harvard are open. Apply now. It takes 5mins.”

The announcement comes after IDK shared, “Peloton,” the second single off his upcoming album USee4Yourself which arrives on July 9.

USee4Yourself is out 7/9 via Clue No Clue/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.