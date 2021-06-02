Music

IDK Flips ‘Shoot My Shot’ Into A Go-Go Anthem With Help From Production Duo New Impressionz

by:

Fans of DMV rapper IDK hope that his second album, U See 4 Yourself — his follow-up to his 2019 debut Is He Real?is here soon. It still has no release date, but the rapper has been keeping fans satisfied with new music. That trend continues with his latest drop, which seems him recruiting production duo New Impressionz to deliver a Go-Go remix of his most recent single, “Shoot My Shot.”

The new edit turns the charismatic banger — which previously featured a guest appearance from Offset — into a drum-heavy track that loops the original song’s extremely catchy chorus. It’s fitting that IDK shared a Go-Go remix of the single as the genre is extremely popular within the DMV area which he calls home.

The remix is just the latest in a long list of songs and projects IDK has delivered since Is He Real? He dropped a falsetto cover of Pharrell’s “Frontin,” remixed Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood,” and shared a pair of original songs with “Just Like Martin” and “2 Cents.” Prior to that, he teamed up with ASAP Ferg, Wale, Juicy J, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, PnB Rock, Rico Nasty, and more for his IDK & Friends 2 project.

You can watch the video for the remix of “Shoot My Shot” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

