Coming off the success of his 2019 debut album, Is He Real?, IDK pushed full steam ahead in 2020 as he made his mark on the year in the second quarter with a pair of singles, “Mazel Tov” and “In My White Tee.” The latter featured a sample of Dem Franchise Boyz’s 2004 songs, “White Tee” and “I Think They Like Me,” while the former landed on IDK’s late June effort, IDK & Freinds 2, the sequel to his 2018 project. Showing no signs of slowing down this year, IDK returns with some more friends for a new single.

Calling on DJ Scheme, JID, and Kenny Mason, IDK touches down with “Cereal.” While the track is his first release since his IDK & Freinds 2 project, the song is his second collaboration with JID as the two last connected on “Porno” from IDK’s Is He Real? debut. As for Kenny Mason, who is off to a great year thanks to his Angelic Hoodrat debut, and DJ Scheme, the song marks the first time the acts have collaborated with IDK.

The track comes after IDK shared a celebratory video for his ASAP Ferg collab, “Mazel Tov” and made his late-night TV debut with a performance of “No Cable” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Listen to “Cereal” in the video above.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.