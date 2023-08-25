Iggy Azalea is clocking back into work. The rapper has been enjoying her newly found success on OnlyFans, but as promised, her new music has arrived. Iggy’s thirst for financial expansion, seen in the recent sale of her publishing catalog, is at the root of her new single, “Money Come.”

The record — produced by Tricky Stewart, JerkPoP, and Nana Afriyie — is the first offering from her forthcoming album. In the song, Iggy is locked into her wealth goal, tuning her haters out as she raps, “Say you gonna run up on who? I need proof / These b*tches p*ssies, their mouths are too loose / Still know some neighborhood boys who can shoot / I can put it on your head and they can put you on the news / P*ssy so wet, he need an anchor / Where that b*tch talkin’ sh*t? I wanna thank her / ‘Cause even though I don’t f*ck with you hoes / All the hatin’ kept my eyes on the money like a banker / Come baby, come baby, money make me come.”

For the official video, directed by Christian Breslaver, is an orgasmic overthrowing of the patriarchy and not in a Barbie movie sort of way.

Conceptually, “Money Come” is a crossbred of Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” videos as Iggy, along with her fellow women in combat armed to the teeth, storm the office to take back control of the boardroom as a result the bag.

Watch Azalea’s video for “Money Come” above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.