It appears Australian rapper and model Iggy Azalea may be shifting her focus away from music. Yesterday (January 2), Azalea took to Twitter to reveal that she is opting not to finish her upcoming album.

Azalea explained that she has found herself more fulfilled working in creative direction.

“In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing,” Azalea said. “To many of you that’s no shock to read.”

The announcement arrives almost a year after Azalea launched her “Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans” project, which featured Azalea in steamy boudoir photos. Elsewhere in the post, Azalea brushed off claims that she had been “bullied” out of making music.

“I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything,” Azalea said. “In fact, I’m too stubborn.”

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 3, 2024

You can read the full statement below.