Miami’s III Points Festival, billed as the intersection between “music, art, and technology,” is back for 2020 with a lineup that could give any elder millennial FOMO. The headliners include pop star Robyn, rock band The Strokes, and hip-hop super crew Wu-Tang Clan, as well as electronic production duo Disclosure leading the way on a massive lineup set to take over Miami’s Mana Wynwood May 1-2. The 2020 festival will be the fifth edition of III Points, after the festival skipped 2018.

Further down the bill, the expansive lineup includes experimental groups like 100 Gecs, the soulful singer Moses Sumney, jazzy electronic producer Kaytranada, and more. The acts will be split among six stages with names like “Mind Melt,” “Main Frame,” “Isotropic,” and “Boiler Room,” while the experience also includes “immersive, glowing environments” and “large-scale murals and live graffiti,” and a food court with “gourmet food and drink options” for VIP ticketholders.

Tickets start at $99 for general admission with a $9 deposit, while VIP tickets will run concertgoers $249 with a $20 deposit. There are also hotel and travel packages available on the III Points website. For more information, check out the website here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.