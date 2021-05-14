Internet Money’s new single “His & Hers” arrived yesterday amid a packed New Music Friday slate, but that doesn’t detract from its hit potential. To refocus fans’ attention on the single, the production duo consisting of Nick Mira and Taz Taylor released the Cole Bennett-directed video today, prompting some celebratory tweets from Taylor.

As with most Lyrical Lemonade productions, director Cole Bennett imagines a fantastical world for his stars Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert to play around in, this time taking inspiration from nostalgia for the Windows XP default desktop backgrounds of his youth (dear God, I feel old). While Don Toliver performs his verse on a grassy hilltop under a partially cloudy blue sky, Gunna’s performance takes place in a cubical room with a similar pattern on the walls and ceiling. Meanwhile, Toliver gets to frolic among a field of sunflowers during the chorus, and Uzi tools around on the surface of the moon. For group shots, all three appear in a misty forest setting, dressed in outlandish camo hunting outfits.

Watch Internet Money’s “His & Hers” video featuring Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert above.

