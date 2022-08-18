Is Cardi B’s New Face Tattoo Real?

There’s a chance you’ve heard about Cardi B‘s new face tattoo. Last week, specifically on August 14, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted a video of himself applying some red ink to the famous rapper’s jawline on the left side of her face, writing (translated via Instagram), “Work today cardi B.”

This naturally blew up, and Cardi fan pages shared a photo of De Los Santos and Cardi together, with the red tattoo somewhat visible on Cardi’s face, close to her ear. Though it’s hard to make out what the tattoo actually is because of the angle of the picture, it looks like text. And yes, it’s very real.

This follows her January tweet that expressed her desire of getting a face tattoo. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she wrote. In response to a fan saying they wanted to get a tattoo by their ear, Cardi added, “I want mine on my jaw.” Congratulations to Cardi for going out there and getting what she wants! Hopefully more photos will arrive soon and give us a clearer idea of what it is.

