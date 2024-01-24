Is Dreamville Fest 2024 Sold Out?

With the 2024 edition of Dreamville Festival only a couple of months away, fans interested in checking out the J. Cole-fronted North Carolina festival might be wondering whether they still have time to grab their tickets before the lineup is announced and the feeding frenzy inevitably begins.
In some good news for those fans, it doesn’t look like the tickets have sold out just yet. The Dreamville ticketing site still has 2-Day General Admission passes available at $299 (or $309 with a 3D Collectible Credential and custom Dreamville Festival lanyard to go with the wristband). Meanwhile, you can still join a waitlist for the higher-end passes, including GA+, JV VIP, Varsity VIP, and MVP VIP.
When Is Dreamville Festival 2024?
Dreamville Festival will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.
Where Is Dreamville Festival 2024?
This year, the festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.
Who Is Headlining Dreamville Festival 2024?
So far, the only confirmed headliner is Nicki Minaj, who revealed her participation as part of her Pink Friday 2 tour launching in March.
When Will The Lineup For Dreamville Festival 2024 Come Out?
In 2023, Dreamville released the lineup in February, so it stands to reason that this year’s lineup will also drop around the same time.