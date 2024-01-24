Is Dreamville Fest 2024 Sold Out?

With the 2024 edition of Dreamville Festival only a couple of months away, fans interested in checking out the J. Cole-fronted North Carolina festival might be wondering whether they still have time to grab their tickets before the lineup is announced and the feeding frenzy inevitably begins.

In some good news for those fans, it doesn’t look like the tickets have sold out just yet. The Dreamville ticketing site still has 2-Day General Admission passes available at $299 (or $309 with a 3D Collectible Credential and custom Dreamville Festival lanyard to go with the wristband). Meanwhile, you can still join a waitlist for the higher-end passes, including GA+, JV VIP, Varsity VIP, and MVP VIP.