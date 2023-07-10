Is Ice Spice In The New ‘Barbie’ Movie?

Ice Spice has been everywhere in 2023, including the Met Gala and MetLife Stadium with Taylor Swift to perform their “Karma” remix.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is also everywhere in 2023, despite the fact its theatrical release isn’t until July 21. It was inevitable that Ice Spice and Barbie would collide in dominant ubiquity. Ice Spice teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Aqua for “Barbie World,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the extent of Ice Spice’s involvement in Barbie. She is not a member of the expansive cast, but she has the respect of the film’s titular lead.

“I was like, ‘Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can’t do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl.’ It has to be in there,'” Margot Robbie told Rolling Stone for a feature published in late June. “And [Greta] was like, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to find a cool way to incorporate it.'”

Robbie continued, “And then, when she was like, ‘Guess who’s going to do the remix of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.’ I was like, ‘Together? Are you joking?!’ I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds.”