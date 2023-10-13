Is Megan Thee Stallion Still Signed To Roc Nation?

Based on “Anxiety” rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s latest social media posts, she could be entering into a new era. In this new cycle, the H-Town hottie could be wiping the slate clean in all areas of her life, including her professional partnerships. Yesterday (October 12), during a live stream on Instagram, Megan dropped a major bombshell on her fans.

“I have no label right now. And we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets,” confessed the musician. This unexpected revelation has made fans ask, is Megan still signed to Roc Nation? According to the current roster page on their official website, the answer is yes.

But it is important to note that when Megan inked a deal with Roc Nation in 2019, the reported terms of their agreement were solely to handle her management needs. The press notes also reflected this for Megan’s extended partnership with the Flamin’ Hot brand. So, her alleged claims that she’s a free agent might only apply to the record contract side of her business dealings.

It is unclear if a final legal decision has been made in the ongoing trial of Megan and her former record label, 1501 Entertainment. During yesterday’s broadcast, Megan confessed that she is excited to be an independent artist again for the first time in years.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.