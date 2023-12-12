Thankfully, we’re here to help clear things up. Here’s what to know.

Nicki Minaj announced the North American tour dates for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour , in support of her recently-released album . However, some fans have some questions about the possibility of a Gag City tour — or if the two are the same thing. The internet has been buzzing about Minaj’s Gag City over the past few days.

Is Nicki Minaj’s “Gag City” Tour The Same As The Pink Friday 2 World Tour?

Right now, Nicki Minaj’s tour dates for her latest album are simply known as the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, including what is listed on Live Nation’s website. This doesn’t mean Gag City as a phrase has been completely ruled out, though. Instead, Minaj used it to title one of her VIP packages. The Gag City Headquarters package gives a bunch of exclusive perks, including access to a Minaj-themed lounge.

Fans online have also just started dubbing the Pink Friday 2 World Tour as the “Gag City Tour,” partially as a joke online — which has resulted in a bunch of memes. So, basically, they are the same thing if you do encounter it.

Find more information about Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour here. Below, find some fan reactions about the Gag City Tour.

Gag City Tour has a ring to it pic.twitter.com/JlecYeJUXr — 𝓨𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓲 ♡ (@RavishingReigns) December 7, 2023