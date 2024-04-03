However, West’s spokesperson recently told Billboard that there would no longer be listening parties for Vultures 2 , despite this being initially announced.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign plan to release their Vulture series in a trilogy, with Vultures 2 being the next upcoming release. Last month, West revealed the cover art for the album — building fans’ excitement for the project.

Is There A New Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Vultures 2 Release Date?

Although it was supposed to drop on March 8, as of right now, there is not an updated release date for Vultures 2. The duo plans to sell the album for $20, according to West, as it will be available on the Yeezy website instead of any streaming platform. A few days later, short previews of the songs were available on Instagram and TikTok — so a release could very well be on the horizon.

“We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date,” Tampa’s Amelie Arena, which was one of the listening locations, shared.

Vultures 1 had been delayed, too, but arrived eventually — meaning it should be the same for the trilogy’s second drop.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.