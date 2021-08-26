Last week, Kendrick Lamar made a rare return to social media to announce that his upcoming fifth album would be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment. The Compton-born rapper has been on the label, which was founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, since 2005, but now he’s looking to switch things up. Moments after the rapper shared the news, Isaiah Rashad sent out a tweet that some believed was an indirect message to him. “Everybody emotional. u not that special. quit embarrassing us,” his now-deleted tweet read. Despite their assumptions, Rashad clarified that this was not the case.

“I found that out after n****s said I was dissing him,” Rashad said about Kendrick’s announcement during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “I was on the way to my kid’s birthday party on Saturday, and me and her mom had had a little verbal whatever, and I knew that I couldn’t really say anything that I wanted to say, so I said it on Twitter for a second, and I’m forgetting that n****s are watching me, so I deleted it.” He added, “Not about him but I’m like damn, she’s actually going to see this and it’s kinda mean.”

Twitter also tried to run with the narrative today that Isaiah Rashad was trying to beef with Kendrick Lamar 💀 the tweet the reality: pic.twitter.com/kuWQ3XSsPa — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) August 22, 2021

This comes after Rashad offered a quick explainer after deleting the initial tweet. “N**** can’t eem subtweet his ex in peace,” the rapper wrote afterward.

You can watch a portion of his interview with The Breakfast Club above.

