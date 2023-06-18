Dreamville Records is a creative family, so the news that the label head J. Cole and signee Bas teamed up for a new single dropping soon isn’t a surprise. That said, Bas’ latest statement about their upcoming track has set the bar extremely high.

Taking to Twitter, the emcee posted, “I gave my bro DJ Moma an exclusive summer heater me and J. Cole cooked up this week. Pull up on my Everyday People fam in a city near you to hear it. The song not out nowhere don’t look.”

The duo has worked together in several different ways in the past. Bas made several appearances on the Creed III soundtrack, which was executive produced by Cole. The pair have also done a bunch of songs together, including 2021’a “The Jackie,” 2018’s “Tribe,” and 2016’s “Night.”

Bas’ lead single, “Diamonds,” from his forthcoming album, We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up, was shared at the beginning of the year. This upcoming release might also appear on the album, based on previous statements.

According to the event series’ website, the next installment of Everyday People will go down on July 1 in Detroit, Michigan. Find more information here.