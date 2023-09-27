J. Cole Shared The Letter Colin Kaepernick Sent To The New York Jets After Aaron Rodgers Was Injured

It has now been six years and five seasons since Colin Kaepernick‘s last game in the NFL before being basically blackballed over his “controversial” (read: totally reasonable and understandable) opinions on the National Anthem. Despite the time away and unfair treatment by the league, it seems he hasn’t lost his passion for the game or his desire to play. And apparently, no one wants to see him get a second chance more than J. Cole.

The rapper, who is a friend of Kaep’s and one of his staunchest advocates, shared a letter the QB recently wrote to the New York Jets seeking an opportunity to prove himself. The Jets, of course, are down one starting field general due to Aaron Rodgers’ injury in the Jets’ September 11 game against the Buffalo Bills. Cole said he asked Kaepernick if he could share the letter, likely hoping that publicizing it would increase his chances at getting a callback — if not from the Jets than from one of the teams that could use a QB.

“My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play,” the rapper wrote. “And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me.” In the caption, he wrote, “Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I’m sure. I hope y’all can turn it around, and I hope there’s a spot out there for my boy Kap.”

You can read the letter in its entirety below.