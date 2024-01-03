Nobody Asked For A New Ja Rule Album In 2024, But It Looks Like He’s Giving Us One Anyway

Ja Rule last released an album in 2012. Pain Is Love 2, the Queens rapper’s seventh studio album, was released during his incarceration for tax evasion and gun possession. While it did make the Billboard 200 chart, it only reached No. 197, selling just over 3,000 copies its first week. Since then, Ja has been better known for three things: his undying feud with 50 Cent, a meme started by a Dave Chappelle bit, and co-signing the Fyre Festival boondoggle, which almost landed him right back in prison for fraud.

It looks like that may change soon, though. Although no one has really asked for one, it appears that the mogul has been working on a new project, writing on Twitter, “In full Album mode… #CWWTST.” Intriguingly enough, it might be a good time for it; Ja’s billed to perform in the UK, Ireland, and Scotland this spring for The Sunrise Tour celebrating 25 years since the release of his debut album Venni Vetti Vecci.

In full Album mode… #CWWTST — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 2, 2024

We’re not entirely sure what a Ja Rule album would sound like in 2024, but he’s not alone in making a turn back to his original day job. 50 Cent has been promising his own new album, saying it’ll be his last.

Check out Ja Rule’s tour dates below.

3/1 — Cardiff, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Cardiff

3/2 — London, U.K. @ OVO Arena Wembley

3/3 — Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

3/5 — Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

3/6 — Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena

3/9 — Liverpool, U.K. @ M&S Bank Arena

3/10 — Newcastle, U.K. @ UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

3/13 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

3/14 — Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena Belfast

3/17 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro