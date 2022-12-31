Brockhampton as we know it may be over, but its individual members, who we’ve come to know and love over the years, have exciting new projects underway. In a clip shared to social media, Brockhampton member Jabari Manwa appears to be teasing a solo era.

Manwa, who seems to be going by Saga Bouy now, was known for his role of handling much of the group’s music production, however, also penned many of Brockhampton’s hooks.

In the video, Manwa is seen driving through a city, sitting in a bedroom, and taking calls from someone by the name of love. Snippets of different songs can be heard throughout the video, however, the sounds are slightly obscured.

It sounds like Manwa will be taking on an alternative R&B sound for his solo Saga Bouy era, which, thus far, sounds similar to the likes of Don Toliver and Ty Dolla Sign. In a 2021 interview with Vulture, conducted as a group with Brockhampton, Manwa explained that he is inspired by an eclectic sort of sounds.

“We do listen to a lot of older rap,” Manwa said. “I feel like you can hear it in the album. Throughout the making of [our Technical Difficulties singles series], I was really big into Beastie Boys and Dr. Dre.”

He continued, saying, “Whereas, with the album that we had before, I was listening to Lil Baby, Lil Uzi, Cardi B, a bunch of shit. But that didn’t resonate with what was going on in the world. I felt like we had to go back and study a lot of those older songs because they had a lot of meaning in them, as opposed to sh*t going on today. I feel like we were trying to meet that quality, that timelessness a lot of those records have.”

Check out the Saga Bouy clip above.