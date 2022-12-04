Another one of Jack Harlow‘s manifestations has come to fruition. Yesterday (December 3), the rapper finally met the namesake for one of his songs from his sophomore album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You.

At Variety‘s annual Hitmakers brunch, Harlow met his Atlantic labelmate, Dua Lipa. Back in May, when Harlow released Come Home, The Kids Miss You, a song on the album called “Dua Lipa” features Harlow rapping about his affections for the “Levitating” singer.

On the song, Harlow raps, “Dua Lipa / I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature / I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up.”

During the brunch, the two were seen smiling, enjoying a conversation, and then posing for pictures. Though the nature of their conversation is uncIear, the two appeared to be in good spirits.

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa chat and pose for photos at #VarietyHitmakers. https://t.co/Vf0Tk53igw pic.twitter.com/6YOrQrj2Gf — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2022

Later during the ceremony, Harlow presented his and Lipa’s label with Variety‘s label of the year award.

“I do see a lot of resentment sometimes between artists and their labels,” said Harlow in his speech honoring Atlantic Records. “Me personally, I’ve had disagreements and frustrations, things that I think are natural to any partnership. But one thing I cannot dispute is that I was given a real chance to develop as an artist.”

“I do see a lot of resentment sometimes between artists and their labels,” Jack Harlow says presenting the label of the year award at #VarietyHitmakers. “But one thing I cannot dispute is that I was given a real chance to develop as an artist.” https://t.co/9zPbKasEQK pic.twitter.com/L1f8QhPMSx — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2022

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.