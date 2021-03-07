Getty Image
Jack Harlow And Quavo’s Pickup Game Against 2 Chainz And Lil Baby Produced A Lot Of Reactions

Bleacher Report joined forces with Modelo to put on a two-on-two game that would benefit Black colleges and universities on Saturday. Dubbed the Open Run, the matchup for the night was set to be Jack Harlow and Quavo vs. 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. After a week of promotion, the pairs finally battled it out with the winner being the first team to 21 points, Harlow and Quavo took home the win with a score of 21-7. The Migos rapper was undoubtedly the star of the show as he put up 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks. It was just two years ago that he took home the MVP trophy at the 2018 Celebrity All-Star Game, and it’s clear a few years later he still has what it takes to dominate.

In an interview with Uproxx last week, Harlow shared his excitement about playing alongside Quavo.

“I’m very happy with who I got,” he said. “Out of the three other players, that would be my number one choice because he brings something to the game, based on everything I’ve seen on YouTube, that I don’t bring to the game.”

As a result of winning the came, Harlow and Quavo each received a cash prize of $500,000 while Bleacher Report pledged to donate $500,000 to HBCUs that the rappers chose. Harlow picked Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State while Quavo went with Clark Atlanta University and Spellman College.

From Quavo’s stellar game to a pretty bad free throw attempt from Lil Baby, viewers seemed to be fairly entertained by the matchup and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

You can read the reactions below.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

