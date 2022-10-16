Jack Harlow will close out October with a bang. Later this month, the “First Class” rapper will take the Saturday Night Live stage as both the host and the musical guest.

The news was announced during a commercial break on last night’s SNL episode, which featured Megan Thee Stallion as the host and musical guest. This marks Harlow’s first time hosting the show and his second time performing. His first time performing on SNL was March 2021, with Maya Rudolph as the episode’s host.

It’s been a big year for Harlow. Back in May, he released his buzzy sophomore album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You. He spent the summer filming a remake of White Men Can’t Jump, and hosted the VMAs back in August.

While he’s been one of the most talked about artists of the year, Harlow admitted in an interview with Paper that he doesn’t feel pressure to keep the spotlight on him.

“To me, what puts me at ease is just the thought of evolution and realizing that there’s nothing I need to recreate,” Harlow said. “I think that’s where a lot of people get stuck. They have a moment and they’re like, in order to keep this same moment going, they feel like they need to replicate the moment. But I’ve evolved in many ways, from how my music sounds to how I look to how I carry myself to just who I am as a man.”

Jack Harlow will appear on Saturday Night Live on 10/29.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.