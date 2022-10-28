Jack Harlow is checking in for duty — double duty, that is! Tomorrow night, Harlow follows in the footsteps of Megan Thee Stallion in appearing both as the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, joining a short list of musicians to hold this honor.

The “First Class” rapper isn’t the only person making history with their appearance on the show. Actress, comedian, and longtime cast member Cecily Strong is also returning after stepping away to star in the play The Search For Signs Of Intelligent Life In The Universe. In a new promotional clip, the pair awkwardly flirts as they find themselves caught in an incestuous joke. This wouldn’t be the first time Harlow’s seemingly romantic pursuits bombed on camera; if you recall his brushing with “ICY GRL” rapper Saweetie at the 2021 BET Awards.

While Harlow has already proven his hosting chops earlier this month on The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon, he took to Twitter to share SNL‘s announcement with the deep exhale emoji.

It is unclear whether or not this post was a cryptic message to display his nerves, but what we do know is viewers are in for a treat. Harlow’s charismatic personality and keen sense of humor should make for a must-watch episode.

