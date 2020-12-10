Getty Image
Jack Harlow Taps Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Big Sean, And More For His ‘That’s What They All Say’ Album

Shortly after the release of his third mixtape, Confetti, in 2019, Jack Harlow struck gold with his single “What’s Poppin,” with its remix, with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne, peaking at No. 2 on the singles chart. He’s now readying the release of his debut album, That’s What They All Say. With less than two days left until the project drops, the Louisville rapper shared the project’s full tracklist.

The album contains a total of 15 tracks, as well as guest appearances from Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, the late Static Major, Bryson Tiller, and more. Harlow also shared the album’s third single, “Way Out,” featuring Big Sean, hours before unveiling the tracklist.

Earlier, Harlow said that he didn’t remove Tory Lanez’s verse from his album, saying, “I don’t think I’m God.” He added, “I don’t have no room to judge anybody. I wasn’t there when this and that happened, I don’t know anything,” and mentioned that there is “a certain integrity you have to keep as an artist.”

You can check out the artwork and full tracklist below.

01. “Rendezvous”
02. “Face Of My City” Feat. Lil Baby
03. “21C/Delta”
04. “Funny Seeing You Here”
05. “Way Out” Feat. Big Sean
06. “Already Best Friends” Feat. Chris Brown
07. “Keep It Light”
08. “Crème”
09. “Same Guy” Feat. Adam Levine
10. “Route 66” Feat. EST Gee
11. “Tyler Herro”
12. “Luv Is Dro” Feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller
13. “What’s Poppin”
14. “Baxter Avenue”
15. “What’s Poppin (Remix)” Feat. Da Baby, Lil Wayne, & Tory Lanez

That’s What They All Say is out 12/11 via Generation Now/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

