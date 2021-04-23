Jadakiss Honored DMX With A Food Giveaway In Their Hometown Of Yonkers

When news arrived nearly two weeks ago that DMX had passed away, a rain of condolences arrived in honor of the hip-hop legend. Most used social media to share their thoughts like Ruff Ryders members Swizz Beatz, Sheek Louch and Styles P as well as the group’s co-founder Joaquin “Waah” Dean. A noticeable name missing from that list was Jadakiss, who instead decided to honor DMX by giving back to his Yonkers hometown, the city where the late rapper was also born.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Jadakiss invited his followers to come to Palisades Towers, where he would give out fresh boxes of produce to folks in the city. Its caption also explained the giveaway’s purpose as the rapper wrote, “Food Giveaway in Honor of DMX.”

The move from Jadakiss comes after DMX’s family announced the official memorial services to honor the rapper. The first, a “Celebration Of Life Memorial,” will occur on April 24 at 4 p.m. EST and air on YouTube while a second service, a “Home-going Celebration,” will be held on April 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST and air on BET. Per an announcement from DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind last week, it appears the former will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the latter will be at a church in the New York City area.

