Lana Del Rey’s ‘Euphoria’-Featured New Single ‘Watercolor Eyes’ Is Vintage Lana

Lana Del Rey put out not one but two records last ear, and both Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters built on the slower, more folk-oriented sound she’s hewed to over the last few years. Her latest single, however, sounds pretty vintage Lana. Yes, it’s slightly more wispy, and her voice is a little wavery, but the classic strings and piano behind her melodies are a bit more structured than, at least, her 2021 output.

After teasing the new song in the Euphoria trailer a few days ago, “Watercolor Eyes” officially debuted within the show. Of course, this is nothing new for Lana, who is the queen of pairing her songs with cinematic events. Some might even argue she’s the queen of soundtracks, and getting a song in the next hot new TV show is just par for the course for Lana.

Since the pop star disappeared off social media, she’s been a lot more prolific, so maybe a few of us creative types can take a hint from that? Anyway, there’s been no news about yet another new Lana album as of yet, so it’s very possible the song is just a one-off released for the show. But then again, at the rate she’s going lately, this might well be the precursor for yet another project.