Lately, Offset’s fashion choices have paid homage to the late Michael Jackson. However, the “2 Live” rapper decided to channel another music icon in the teaser clip for his upcoming single. Offset put his sense of humor on full display as Jamie Lee Curtis attempted to get him to address rumors that his marriage to Cardi B was on the rocks.

In the promotional clip uploaded to Twitter, the Oscar-award-winning actress steps into the role of a news anchor digging for dirt on the couple’s relationship. However, with Offset dressed as the Godfather of Soul, the late James Brown, that proved to be trickier than expected.

“Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” said Curtis. Instead of going with the flow of the conversation, Offset busted into laughter before he stated, “Let’s talk about music.”

Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!! pic.twitter.com/s6DnWLze4i — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 24, 2023

Offset’s hilarious video snippet is a callback to a 1988 interview Brown participated in after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Adrienne Rodriguez.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Offset accused his wife, Cardi B, of cheating. Cardi B quickly took to Twitter to refute the allegations. During a recorded Twitter Space, Cardi B sang Keyshia Cole’s 2005 song “I Should’ve Cheated.” Then she said, “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all. Don’t pay attention to the country man. I’m f*cking Cardi B, n****. I think sometimes, motherf*ckers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t f*ckin’ no regular degular shmegular because they gon’ tell the world. I can’t f*ck nobody in the industry ’cause they gon’ tell, too.”

