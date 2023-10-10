Jamila Woods Announces Her 2024 Tour Dates With An NSFW ‘Practice’ Video Featuring Saba

Jamila Woods’ third album Water Made Us is coming out this Friday, but before its release, she has one more video to share. This one is for “Practice” featuring Saba, an uptempo dance-pop song with a chorus inspired by Allen Iverson’s famous press conference rant. The video is borderline NSFW, opening with a nude Woods singing the first verse as a conversation between her hands before displaying a variety of different body parts in closeup accompanied by numerous hands all forming different faces.
In addition to the latest Water Made Us single, Woods also shared her tour dates for 2024. The Water Made Us Tour kicks off February 1 in Seattle and runs through April 30 in Copenhagen. You can see the full schedule below and get more info here.
Water Made Us is out 10/13 via Jagjaguwar. Check out the previous singles, “Tiny Garden,” “Boomerang,” and “Good News.”
02/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02/02 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
02/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
02/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
02/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/16 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
02/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
02/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/20 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
02/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
04/23 – London, England @ Islington Assembly Hall
04/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
04/26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Nuits Botanique
04/27 – Paris, France @ La Bellevilloise
04/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido
04/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega