Here Is Jamila Woods’ ‘Water Made Us Tour’ Setlist

In 2023, Jamila Woods released her long-anticipated album, Water Made Us. The “Boomerang” singer bounced back without skipping a beat as if she hadn’t stepped away for nearly four years. But Woods didn’t stop there. Before the year ended, Woods took to her official Instagram page to announce the supporting tour.

Yesterday (February 1), the tour launched in Seattle, Washington. Despite the shake-up in the tour’s supporting acts, the concert kicked off without incident. As Woods performs her way around the US before taking over Europe, fans are desperate to know which of her beloved tracks have made her final setlist for the Water Made Us Tour.

Thanks to attendees, we now know and want to share it with you. View the setlist below according to Setlist.fm.