Here Is Jamila Woods’ ‘Water Made Us Tour’ Setlist

In 2023, Jamila Woods released her long-anticipated album, Water Made Us. The “Boomerang” singer bounced back without skipping a beat as if she hadn’t stepped away for nearly four years. But Woods didn’t stop there. Before the year ended, Woods took to her official Instagram page to announce the supporting tour.
Yesterday (February 1), the tour launched in Seattle, Washington. Despite the shake-up in the tour’s supporting acts, the concert kicked off without incident. As Woods performs her way around the US before taking over Europe, fans are desperate to know which of her beloved tracks have made her final setlist for the Water Made Us Tour.
Thanks to attendees, we now know and want to share it with you. View the setlist below according to Setlist.fm.
Jamila Woods’ ‘Water Made Us Tour’ Setlist
1. “Bugs”
2. “Tiny Garden”
3. “Practice”
4. “Let The Cards Fall”
5. “Send A Dove”
6. “Wreckage Room”
7. “Basquiat”
8. “Boomerang”
9. “Thermostat”
10. “Out Of The Doldrums”
11. “Wolfsheep”
12. “Still”
13. “That’s What You Get” (Paramore cover)
14. “I Miss All My Exes”
15. “Backburner”
16. “Breadcrumbs”
17. “Holy”
18. “Good News”
19. “Headfirst”
Encore:
20. “SULA”
Jamila Woods’ ‘Water Made Us Tour’ dates
02/02 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
02/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
02/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
02/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/16 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
02/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
02/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/20 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
02/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
04/23 – London, England @ Islington Assembly Hall
04/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
04/26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Nuits Botanique
04/27 – Paris, France @ La Bellevilloise
04/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido
04/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega
Jamila Woods’ ‘Water Made Us Tour’ poster
Water Made Us is out now via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.