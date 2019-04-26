Getty Image

The animated children’s musical UglyDolls is out today. The film has a stacked cast of musician stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monae, Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, and more. And while those stars have nice speaking voices, too, their singing is probably the movie’s main draw. The soundtrack, featuring new, original music from the film’s stars, is also out today.

UglyDolls has gifted us with two new Janelle Monae songs. This is an animated musical, so the song is obviously a little more kid-friendly than “Pynk,” but “All Dolled Up” is a makeover anthem with a fun beat. “Unbreakable” features Kelly Clarkson, and is an empowering song about loving yourself and knowing your own strength.

Nick Jonas, who is gearing up to release a new Jonas Brothers album, has a new solo song on the soundtrack, too. “The Ugly Truth” paints him as a pretty good villain, body-negative and mean where Monae and Clarkson are sunny and striving for self-love. Bebe Rexha, who plays a “SpyGirl” per the film’s Wikipedia page, has a banger called “Girl In The Mirror” that sounds more like a radio hit than one of 17 songs in a 80-minute kids’ movie.

You can listen to the whole UglyDolls soundtrack below.