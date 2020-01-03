With Big Sean promising a big 2020 after the life-changing decade prior, the Detroit MC received some high praise from one of his most respected contemporaries, helping to set the stage for him to finally get the respect both feel that he deserves in the coming year.

Elusive “Exhibit C” rapper Jay Electronica made a rare appearance on Twitter last night (his last tweet before this was an October tribute to the late, great Guru from Gang Starr) to assert his position that Big Sean’s writing skills have gone unrecognized. “To me, Big Sean got one of the most underrated pens of this time,” the New Orleans MC wrote.

The two rappers’ mutual appreciation goes all the way back to 2013 and “Control,” the viral single that was left off Sean’s album Hall Of Fame that year due to sample clearance issues. While the track famously featured an “uncoachable” Kendrick Lamar going full-on Michael Jordan Hall Of Fame acceptance speech on half the rap game, it also featured a somewhat overlooked verse from Jay Electronica, who got the thankless task of batting cleanup in the wake of Kendrick’s scorched-earth assault.

It appears the experience still left a good impression on Jay Elec’s opinion of Sean, who demonstrated that pen game with the release of his “Overtime” freestyle and promises to make his 2020 album one of his best.