The flagship location of Jay-Z‘s nightclub, the 40/40 Club, has officially shut its doors, according to a report from Vibe.

A representative from the 40/40 Club told the publication that the esteemed nightclub ended its run at the end of July.

The 40/40 Club originally opened in Manhattan’s Flatiron District in 2003, and became a favorite of New York’s celebrities and elite. The club — which housed a sports bar, lounge, and restaurant — also opened locations in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Atlanta. According to the representative, a new 40/40 Club location will open in New York sometime next year.

Unfortunately, the 40/40 club isn’t the only venture of Jay-Z’s that recently took a hit. Earlier this week, it was reported that Made In America festival, which was founded by Jay-Z, had been cancelled “[d]ue to severe circumstances outside of production.” Lizzo and SZA were set to headline the festival, however, fans are suspecting that the festival was cancelled due to a recent lawsuit filed against the “About Damn Time” singer.

In the meantime, fans of Jay-Z can check out The Book Of Hov an exhibition highlighting Hov’s humble beginnings which led to a remarkable career in hip-hop. The exhibition is currently running in Jay-Z’s hometown at the Brooklyn Public Library.