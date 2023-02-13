Jay-Z was recently spotted alongside his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, while at Super Bowl LVII. The father and daughter duo stood on the field to take some photos, but one thing stood out. In one of the photos that have surfaced online, Jay-Z can be seen wrapping his arm around Blue like a proud dad, which is no big deal. But fans were quick to point out that Jay’s photo for his gameday access pass looks like it’s from decades ago.

Blue Ivy and Jay Z pull up to the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZGTzmPcGV3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 12, 2023

it's mr. shawn carter's press photo for me submitting any photo for credentials even if it's the oldest 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ja9mFxYdQL — adellirium 😵‍💫 (@adellirium) February 13, 2023

Jay- Z has a lot to celebrate these days. Aside from being a proud father, he and his wife are Grammy award-winning mega hitmakers. The couple recently tied for most Grammy nominations in recording history with 88. But it was his wife who made history that night, with the most Grammy wins from any artist ever for her Reinassance album.

The Brooklyn-bred mogul also took the Grammy stage that night —his first time in years— giving a thrilling eight-minute performance of Dj Khaled’s “God Did.” Joining him were Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Giveon.

The rapper also closed on a multi-billion dollar deal with D’Usse following his lawsuit with Bacardi, with whom he co-owned the liquor company. Jay’s company SC Liquor sued the top-shelf liquor brand over “financial clarity” back in October, according to TMZ.