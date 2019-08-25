Getty Image

The internet has been buzzing about Jay-Z’s deal with the NFL. The rapper’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, recently entered into a partnership with the NFL as the league’s entertainment strategist. Some call him a hypocrite for involving himself with the NFL after publicly supporting Colin Kaepernick. Others believe having someone on the inside will actually help to promote change in the organization. Jay-Z explained his reasoning at a press conference, saying that it doesn’t matter what people say about his deal because he’s been working to make actual change.

New York City’s hip-hop radio station Hot 97 was able to get a hold of previously unreleased clips in which Jay-Z goes into detail about the backlash he’s faced. He said it’s okay to be upset with him, but he wants people to know he works every day to fight social injustice, which is more than many can say: